Toggle Menu
Kerala CM congratulates 10th CBSE topperhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/kerala-cm-congratulates-10th-cbse-topper-5715110/

Kerala CM congratulates 10th CBSE topper

In a Facebook Post, Pinarayi Vijayan said he had called the young achiever and telephonically congragulated her for the achievement.

pinarayi vijayan, kerala, kerala cm, board exam results, cbse 10th results, bhavana n sivadas, palakkad, education news, indian express news
“Called and congragulated her on phone, Let this achievement inspire her to reach more heights,” Pinarayi Vijayan wrote.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday congragulated Bhavana N Sivadas, who was among the toppers in the 10th standard examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In a Facebook Post, Vijayan said he had called the young achiever and telephonically congragulated her for the achievement.

“Called and congragulated her on phone, Let this achievement inspire her to reach more heights,” he wrote. Bhavana Sivadas, hailing from Palakkad, was one among the 13 students who scored 499 out of 500 marks clinching the first rank in the CBSE school examination.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan creates history, scores 100% in ISC exams
2 Kerala HSE Plus Two results 2019: When and where to check
3 CISCE declares ICSE, ISC results 2019: Meet toppers and know their success stories