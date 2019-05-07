Kerala CM congratulates 10th CBSE topper

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday congragulated Bhavana N Sivadas, who was among the toppers in the 10th standard examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In a Facebook Post, Vijayan said he had called the young achiever and telephonically congragulated her for the achievement.

“Called and congragulated her on phone, Let this achievement inspire her to reach more heights,” he wrote. Bhavana Sivadas, hailing from Palakkad, was one among the 13 students who scored 499 out of 500 marks clinching the first rank in the CBSE school examination.