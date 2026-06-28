Kerala SSLC SAY June 2026 Results Out: Download marks memo at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala SSLC Save A Year (SAY) June 2026 examination results. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check and download their marks memo from the official websites, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.
The SSLC SAY examination offers students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board examination another opportunity to qualify in the same academic year. Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on their scorecard and retain a copy for future admission and academic purposes.
How to check Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026
Step 1. Visit the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the Kerala SSLC SAY June 2026 Result link available on the homepage.
Step 3. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4. Submit the details to view the result.
Step 5. Download and print the marksheet for future reference.
Earlier this year, the Kerala SSLC main examination results recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.5 per cent. A total of 4,24,583 students appeared for the Class 10 board examination, out of whom 4,22,738 students successfully passed. The declaration of the SAY results enables qualified students to continue with their Higher Secondary (Plus One) admission process without waiting for the next academic session.