Kerala SSLC SAY June 2026 Results Out: Download marks memo at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala SSLC Save A Year (SAY) June 2026 examination results. Students who appeared for the supplementary examination can now check and download their marks memo from the official websites, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

The SSLC SAY examination offers students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main board examination another opportunity to qualify in the same academic year. Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on their scorecard and retain a copy for future admission and academic purposes.