Kerala Child Rights Commission to launch certificate, diploma courses on child rights

The courses aim to provide practical and academic knowledge on child rights and laws (Photo: AI Generated)

The KSCPCR and Sree Narayana Guru Open University in Kollam will jointly launch certificate and diploma courses on child rights and laws concerning children, officials said on Monday. A memorandum of understanding between the two institutions will be signed and exchanged at the chamber of the Vice Chancellor of Sree Narayana Guru Open University at 10.30 am on August 11.

According to a statement issued by the commission, the courses aim to provide practical and academic knowledge on children’s rights, constitutional protections, the Juvenile Justice Act, the POCSO Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the Prohibition of Child Labour Act, the Right to Education Act and child protection systems.