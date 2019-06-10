Kerala CEE LLB answer key 2019 released: How to download, raise objection

CEE LLB answer key 2019: The Commission of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has released the answer key for the entrance test conducted to enrol students in LLB courses. The exam was conducted on June 9 (Sunday). Students who appeared for the exam can download their answer keys from the official website, cee-kerala.org

Advertising

The candidates will also get a chance to raise an objection, if any against the answer key. To do so, they will have to send supporting evidence to their claim and a demand draft drawn in favour of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. The last date to raise objection is June 14, 5 pm.

Read| Top law colleges in India

CEE LLB answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘LLB answer key’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the answer key

Step 4: A PDF will open in new tab, download

To raise an objection, one has to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question. In case a challenge is accepted as it is found to be correct, then only the fee will be refunded.

Candidates need to download the answer key for future reference. A final answer key containing all the revisions will be released later. The result will be based on the final answer key.