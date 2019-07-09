Kerala CEE KEAM second allotment list released: How to download, what next?

Kerala CEE KEAM allotment list 2019: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has released the allotment list for admission to engineering, architecture and medical courses and allied fields including MBBS, pharmacy, BDS, agriculture, forestry, veterinary courses. The allotment list can be downloaded from the official website, cee-kerala.org. The candidates who have cleared the Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree (KEAM) entrance exam are eligible for admissions.

The allotment list indicates the colleges allotted to the candidates as per their ranks. Those who wish to join the college will now have to appear for document verification and pay a fee to book their seats within the deadline. Those who fail to do so will have to give up their seat which then will be available in the next allotment list.

CEE KERALA allotment list 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘centralised allotment published for eng/..’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on the course you appeared for

Step 5: A PDF will open, check the list

CEE KERALA allotment list 2019: Documents needed

— Admit card issed by CEE

— Certificate of Birth

— Original mark sheet for academic record

— Pass certificate

— Allotment letter issued by CEE

— Originals of all uploaded documents

— Reservation certificate, if any

— Nativity certificates

— Allotment list print out

— Choice filling print outs

This is the second list and the first KEAM allotment list was released on June 21. The exam was conducted on May 2 and May 3, across the 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The online payment window is open and will be closed on July 12, 3 pm. The KEAM third allotment list will be released on July 12.