Kerala boy expelled for hugging in school kisses CBSE success

A male student, expelled by school authorities for hugging a girl during an arts festival last year in the campus, has emerged victorious in the class 12 CBSE examination scoring 91 per cent marks.

The incident happened at the St Thomas Central School in Thiruvananthapuram in July last year when the boy embraced the girl, who studied in 11th grade after she won in a competition on the school campus. The incident provoked the school authorities who went on to expel both the students in August that year.

However, on the back of extensive media pressure and the involvement of local MP Shashi Tharoor in several rounds of meetings between the students’ families and school authorities, the two students were finally taken back in January this year and allowed to write their exams. There were also allegations that the school officials had hacked into the boy’s private Instagram account to unearth pictures of him and the girl.

The boy’s father, who works as an engineer, told iemalayalam.com, “Despite losing four months of classes, he did not lose his mental spirit because of support from the family, the society and the media. It was because of the media’s support that he was even taken back into the school.”

He added that his son now wishes to pursue a career in law or business administration.

