Kerala Board SSLC Results 2026: How to download Class 10th marks memo from mobile apps?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
KBPE Class 10 results 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will be declaring the results for the class 10 examination today. The SSLC results will be announced on their official website – Keralaresults. nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. Students can also access their Kerala SSLC 2026 results from DigiLocker. Apart from the result websites, students can also use mobile apps – PRD LIVE and Saphalam KITE, to check the result. These mobile applications are available on the Google Play Store.
Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates
The exam took place between March 5 and March 30. To pass the examinations, students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and also in the total of all the subjects. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam, check IE Portal.
– Download the PRD Live result app: PRD Live Kerala Results
– Click on the “SSLC Examination Results 2026” link on the homepage.
– Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.
– Submit the details to view the scorecard.
– Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.
Read More | Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check KBPE Class 10th results at DigiLocker?
– Download the official SAPHALAM KITE app from the Google Play Store: Saphalam Kite App
– Open the app after installation.
– Tap on the “SSLC Result 2026” option on the homepage.
– Enter your registration number and date of birth.
– Click on the submit/view result button.
– The Kerala SSLC marksheet will appear on the screen.
– Download or save the provisional scorecard for future use.
The results, which are available online, are provisional. The actual marks memo will be available from the school. Students can collect it from their respective schools once it is available. If there is any mistake in their KBPE results, students should contact it with their school authorities as soon as possible. The online marksheet consists of the student’s name, roll number, registration number and marks obtained by the candidates.
Students who were appearing for the class 10 exam from the Gulf region had their exams cancelled due to tension in the Middle East region. However, they will be awarded with their marks based on their performance in school exams and internal assessments.
In the previous year, KBPE announced the results for its class 10 exam on May 9. The total pass percentage was 99.5 per cent. Around 4,27.021 students appeared for the exam. Out of them, 4,24,583 students have passed the class 10 exam. The pass percentage between the boys and girls was 99.36 per cent and 99.65 per cent.