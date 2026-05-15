Kerala Board SSLC Results 2026: How to download Class 10th marks memo from mobile apps?

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2026: How to check at KBPE Saphalam App (Screengrab of official app)

KBPE Class 10 results 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will be declaring the results for the class 10 examination today. The SSLC results will be announced on their official website – Keralaresults. nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in. Students can also access their Kerala SSLC 2026 results from DigiLocker. Apart from the result websites, students can also use mobile apps – PRD LIVE and Saphalam KITE, to check the result. These mobile applications are available on the Google Play Store.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates

The exam took place between March 5 and March 30. To pass the examinations, students need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and also in the total of all the subjects. For more information on KBPE SSLC re-evaluation, re-exam, check IE Portal.