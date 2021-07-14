DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to check score via websites, Saphalam app

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021: The results will be declared on July 14 at 2 pm. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra

DHSE Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2021: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will declare the SSLC or class 10 results today at 2 pm. Once declared, the students can check their results on the official websites — keralapareekshabhavan.in; sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; results.kite.kerala.gov.in; prd.kerala.gov.in; result.kerala.gov.in; examresults.kerala.gov.in; results.kerala.nic.in; sietkerala.gov.in.

Kerala board SSLC result LIVE updates.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams were conducted in April this year. Over four lakh students appeared in the SSLC exams. The state government cancelled the practical exams for SSLC students this year due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Kerala SSLC 10th 2021 results: How to check result through website

Step 1: Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download SSLC result link’

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The results will also be available at the education board’s official app, ‘Saphalam’ which is available for download from Google Playstore.

Kerala SSLC 2021 results: How to check results on ‘Saphalam’ app:

Step 1: Download the official ‘Saphalam’ app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app to enter the registered number and date of birth

Step 3: Click on submit to access the result

The evaluation process for Kerala SSLC (class 10) papers began on June 7. Last year, the percentage of students who passed the 10th board exams was 98.82 and 1,837 schools got 100 percent results.