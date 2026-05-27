Kerala Board Plus One Result Date 2026: DHSE to announce Class 11 results in June

The Kerala Board Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 is likely to be announced on June 10, according to sources in the state education department. Once declared, students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year examinations will be able to check their scores through the official result portals, including keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

While the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has not yet issued an official notification confirming the exact result time, board sources indicated that preparations for the publication of Plus One results are currently underway. An official confirmation regarding the timing and direct result link is expected closer to the declaration date.