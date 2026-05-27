Kerala Board Plus One Result Date 2026: DHSE to announce Class 11 results in June

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The Kerala Board Plus One (Class 11) Result 2026 is likely to be announced on June 10, according to sources in the state education department. Once declared, students who appeared for the Higher Secondary First Year examinations will be able to check their scores through the official result portals, including keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
While the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has not yet issued an official notification confirming the exact result time, board sources indicated that preparations for the publication of Plus One results are currently underway. An official confirmation regarding the timing and direct result link is expected closer to the declaration date.
The Kerala Plus One examinations for 2026 were conducted earlier this year across examination centres in the state. Thousands of students from science, commerce, and humanities streams appeared for the examinations. The online marks memo released by the board will include subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status, and other examination details.
Students will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to access the result online. Schools are also expected to receive the consolidated result data shortly after the online publication. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while checking scores.
Last year, the Kerala Board announced the Plus One results in June after completing the evaluation process. The board generally releases results through multiple official portals to manage heavy traffic on websites during peak hours. Students dissatisfied with their marks are also expected to get an opportunity to apply for revaluation, scrutiny and photocopy of answer scripts after the results are announced.