Kerala Plus Two Results 2026 Date and Time: DHSE to announce Class 12th results on May 26

KBPE Kerala Board Plus Two Result Date and Time 2026: The Kerala Board will announce Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations on May 26 at 3 pm. Once declared, students who appeared for the Kerala Board +2 (Higher Secondary) examinations this year, will be able to check their scores on the official websites at results.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students can also check more information on Kerala board plus 2 results, revaluation and other updates at the IE Education portal.

The Kerala Plus Two examinations this year were conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode across the state. The examinations were held in different time slots depending on whether the subject included practical components. More than 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year.