Kerala Plus Two Results 2026 Date and Time: DHSE to announce Class 12th results on May 26

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KBPE Kerala Board Plus Two Result Date and Time 2026: The Kerala Board will announce Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations on May 26 at 3 pm. Once declared, students who appeared for the Kerala Board +2 (Higher Secondary) examinations this year, will be able to check their scores on the official websites at results.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students can also check more information on Kerala board plus 2 results, revaluation and other updates at the IE Education portal.
The Kerala Plus Two examinations this year were conducted between March 6 and March 28, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode across the state. The examinations were held in different time slots depending on whether the subject included practical components. More than 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year.
Students will have to use their roll number and date of birth to access the provisional marks memo online. The online scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and other important details. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet after downloading it.
Last year, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.81 per cent. Science stream students recorded the highest performance with a pass percentage of 83.25 per cent, followed by Commerce at 74.21 per cent, while Humanities recorded 69.16 per cent. More than 4.4 lakh students had appeared for the examination last year.
In 2024, the Kerala Board announced the Plus Two results on May 9. That year, over 3.7 lakh students appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 78.69 per cent. The board had conducted examinations across nearly 3,000 centres statewide.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready while checking the results online. After the declaration of results, schools will later distribute the original marksheets and pass certificates to students. Details regarding revaluation, scrutiny, and supplementary examinations are also expected to be announced shortly after the publication of results.