DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2022 Date and Time: Result to be declared tomorrow

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Date and Time: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the results release date and time for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2022. The result will be released on June 21, 2022 at 11 am. Students who appeared for the class 12 board examinations can check their respective results at the official website — results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala board theory examinations were conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022, and the practical exams were held from February 21 to March 15, 2022, in an offline pen and paper mode. The examination began at 9:45 am and was held till 12:30 pm, students were directed to report half an hour earlier than the exam time.

Last year, the Kerala board examinations were conducted offline in pen and paper mode. A total number of 4,46,471 students appeared for the class 12 board exams out of which 3,28,702 students were successfully promoted and passed.

The overall passing percentage recorded by the Kerala board in 2021 was 87.94 per cent of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.52 per cent, commerce at 89.13 per cent, and arts at 80.04 per cent. Ernakulam was the best performing district in Kerala, recording a passing percentage of 91.11 per cent, Pathanamthitta has the least. A total per cent of 82.53 students cleared the board exams from the region successfully.

In 2021, the passing percentage of government school students in class 12 results was standing at 85.02 per cent. A total of 1,34,655 students qualified for higher education from government schools.

The passing percentage recorded last year was higher than 2020, the overall passing percentage recorded in 2020 was 85.13 per cent, over four lakh students registered for the Kerala board examination.

Recently, the Board had also announced the class 10 exam results on June 15, 2022. This year, 4,26,469 students appeared in the Kerala SSLC exams, out of which, 4,23,303 students have been declared passed. Kannur district secured the highest pass percentage — 99.76 per cent.