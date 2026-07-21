Kerala Board Plus Two SAY exam 2026 results likely this week

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Save A Year (SAY) Plus Two examination results soon on its official websites — pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Students can visit one of these websites and access their marksheet once the result is announced. The SAY (Save a Year) exams were conducted between June 29 and July 3.
The Kerala Board Plus Two annual examinations began on March 6 and concluded on March 28, 2026, and the results were released in May. This year, 77.97 per cent of students passed the Plus Two exam.
Girls outperformed boys in the examination, recording a pass percentage of 86.69 per cent, significantly higher than the 68.41 per cent registered by boys. Of the 3,72,423 students who appeared, 2,90,398 qualified for higher studies. A total of 30,561 students secured A+ grades in all subjects, while 60 students achieved a perfect score of 1,200 out of 1,200.
To check the Kerala Plus Two results, students should visit the official KBPE website and click on the Kerala +2 examination result 2026 link. They will then need to enter their login credentials and the required details before clicking on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen, following which students are advised to download and save a copy or take a screenshot for future reference.
In the HSE Vocational Higher Secondary stream, 26,829 first-year students and 26,826 second-year regular students had registered. There were 389 examination centres and eight valuation camps for the vocational stream, with around 3,700 teachers deployed for examination duty. Valuation camps for the vocational stream had begun on April 6, 2026.
In 2025, the result was declared on May 22. 77.81% of students had passed the DHSE exam. The Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 83.25%, and the Commerce stream followed with a pass percentage of 74.21%. Meanwhile, the Humanities stream had registered a pass percentage of 69.16%.
In 2024, a total of 3,74,755 students had appeared for the exams, and 294888 had passed. The pass percentage stood at 78.69%, which was a decline of around 4 percentage points compared to the 82.95% pass percentage in 2023.