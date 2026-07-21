Kerala Board Plus Two SAY exam 2026 results likely this week

For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal. (Express photo/ representational)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Save A Year (SAY) Plus Two examination results soon on its official websites — pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Students can visit one of these websites and access their marksheet once the result is announced. The SAY (Save a Year) exams were conducted between June 29 and July 3.

The Kerala Board Plus Two annual examinations began on March 6 and concluded on March 28, 2026, and the results were released in May. This year, 77.97 per cent of students passed the Plus Two exam.