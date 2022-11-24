Kerala Board Exams 2023: DHSE announces dates for Plus Two Class 12th, 10th; check full schedule

Kerala DHSE Class 10th, 12th Datsesheet: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala today announced the datesheet for board exam 2023. The datesheet is now available at the official DHSE website — dhsekerala.gov.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

According to the schedule, the exam for higher secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam (VHSE) will be conducted from March 10, 2023 and conclude on March 30, 2023. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC exam will be conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023.

The practical exams for higher secondary will be held from February 1, 2023 and VHSE second year practical exams will begin from January 25, 2023. SSLC mock exams will begin from February 27 and conclude March 3. Exams will begin from 9:30 am and no exam will be conducted in the afternoon session this year.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 83.87 per cent and 78 schools scored 100 per cent. A total of 6,61091 students registered for the exam out of which 3,61,091 passed the exam. A total of 1,69,095 girls passed the exam, out of the total 1,89,370 who appeared for it. A total of 1,73,306 boys appeared for the exam, of which 1,34,871 passed the exam.

As per district-wise performance, Kozhikode performed the best and had an overall pass percentage of 87.79 per cent, whereas Wayanad had the lowest passing percentage with 75.07 per cent.