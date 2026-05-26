Kerala Board DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026 Declared: 77.97% pass, check SAY exam dates

Kerala DHSE 12th Class Result 2026 Released: Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen declared the HSE and VHSE examination results, conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) annually. This year, 77.97 per cent of students passed the Plus Two exam, 0.16% higher than last year. Meanwhile, the SAY (Save a Year) Exam will be conducted from June 29 to July 3.

For more information on DHSE Plus Two results and re-evaluation, check the IE Portal. Additionally, students can also check their results from Digilocker, the Saphalam, and the PRD App.

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala 12th results out, how have students performed this year?

Moreover, the pass percentage in government schools stood at 72.66 per cent, while aided schools recorded 82.82 per cent. Meanwhile, girls outperformed boys, registering a pass percentage of 86.69 per cent compared to 68.41 per cent among boys. A total of 2,90,398 students qualified for higher studies, while 30,561 students secured A+ grades in all subjects.

In order to check their results, students have to go to the official KBPE website and then click the link for the Class 12 2026 examination results. After that, insert their login information and any other required details, then click submit. The results will be available on screen for the students to see the results. They should download it or take a screenshot for future purposes.

Kerala 12th Results Out: How to check +2 result online?

In the previous year, the overall pass percentage for the class 12 exam was 77.81 per cent. In 2024, the board achieved a pass percentage of 78.69 per cent. The class 12 exam was conducted from March 6 to March 28,2026. This year, around 4,52,437 students had registered for the class 12 examination.

Those who could not pass all subjects in the main KBPE examination can appear for the Save A Year (SAY) exams. The application form for the same is not available online. Students are required to collect the form from their respective schools and submit the filled-in application to their school principals.

Story continues below this ad

Students who are not satisfied with their Class 12 results can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of answer sheets. The updated marksheet issued after the process will be treated as the final result. The exams in the Gulf region were cancelled due to rising tensions in the conflict.

Last year, the KBPE Save A Year (SAY) exams were conducted from June 23 to June 27, 2025, and the results were declared on July 18, 2025.

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in — for updates regarding SAY exam dates and other KBPE-related announcements.