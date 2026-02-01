Kerala announces 25% syllabus cut for Class 10 after students complain of ‘heavy academic workload’

A teachers' bank of retired school faculties will be prepared and its procedures will be started this year itself. (Representative image/ file)

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said that the syllabus in Class 10 textbooks will be reduced by 25 per cent from the next academic year.

The minister was addressing students after handing over the keys of a house constructed for the family of Mithun, a student who died after being electrocuted at Thevalakkara Boys High School here last year.

Sivankutty said students frequently complain about the heavy academic workload, and considering this, the state government decided to take necessary steps.

“In next year’s school textbooks, 25 per cent of the syllabus will be reduced from what exists in the current books. The curriculum committee has already approved the decision,” he said.