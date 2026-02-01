Kerala announces 25% syllabus cut for Class 10 after students complain of ‘heavy academic workload’

The Minister said that next year's textbooks would have 25% less content, a decision that had already been approved by the curriculum committee.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 10:43 AM IST
A teachers' bank of retired school faculties will be prepared and its procedures will be started this year itself.A teachers' bank of retired school faculties will be prepared and its procedures will be started this year itself. (Representative image/ file)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday said that the syllabus in Class 10 textbooks will be reduced by 25 per cent from the next academic year.

The minister was addressing students after handing over the keys of a house constructed for the family of Mithun, a student who died after being electrocuted at Thevalakkara Boys High School here last year.

Sivankutty said students frequently complain about the heavy academic workload, and considering this, the state government decided to take necessary steps.

“In next year’s school textbooks, 25 per cent of the syllabus will be reduced from what exists in the current books. The curriculum committee has already approved the decision,” he said.

He clarified that the textbooks’ content would not be altered.

Mithun had died after accidentally coming into contact with an electric line near the school premises.

The key-handover ceremony for the newly constructed house was jointly carried out by Sivankutty and Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier in the day, Sivankutty wrote on Facebook that Mithun had dreamed of a good house for his family and had even drawn the dream home on the walls of their small dwelling.

“Today, that dream stands fulfilled with the completion of a new house named ‘Mithun Bhavanam’, though the absence of the child continues to cause deep sorrow,” the minister said.

He praised the Kerala State Bharat Scouts and Guides for taking the initiative to fulfil Mithun’s wish.

Without collecting any money from students, the organisation constructed a 1,000-square-foot house within six months at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, he said, calling it a model and humane intervention, he said.

Story continues below this ad

“The house stands as a tribute to the boy’s memories and a reminder of our collective responsibility towards children and their dreams,” Sivankutty added.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal deficit, Tax to GDP ratio, GDP growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, Budget, annual Budget, Indian express news, current affairs
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
AR Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: AR Rahman says 'problem with the world is how messages get corrupted on the way'
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; Chiranjeevi says 'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
nirmala sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
Google’s chips, called tensor processing units, or TPUs, in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024.
Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
Advertisement
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Why Indian badminton should refrain from anointing any youngster as the Saina-Sindhu successor - the heir isn't apparent
India's crop of promising badminton juniors is a boon. (Reuters/Badminton Photo/File)
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Amazon and Google eat into Nvidia’s AI chip supremacy
Google’s chips, called tensor processing units, or TPUs, in Sunnyvale, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024.
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses Kanjeevaram saree and Bahi-Khata tablet for budget presentation
nirmala sitharaman
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement