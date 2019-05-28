DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam 2019 timetable released, check schedule

DHSE Kerala SAY exam 2019: The Department of Higher Education has announced the time table for the SAY/ Improvement second year Higher Secondary examination 2019. The examination will be conducted from June 10, 2019. The SAY exam was conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two examination.

Kerala +2 VHSE DHSESAY exam 2019: Check schedule

Monday- June 10, 2019- Accountancy, History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronics Service Technology, Electronic Systems

Physics, Geography, Music, Gandhian Studies, English Literature

Tuesday- June 11- Economics, Journalism

Geology, Statistics, Computer Application, Home Science

Wednesday- June 12- Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology

Chemistry, Sanskrit Sastra, Political Science

Thursday- June 13- English (Part I)

Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology, Computer Science and Information Technology

Monday- June 17- Mathematics, Part III Languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya

Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics.

Arts Stream

Monday- June 10- Main, Subsidiary

Tuesday- June 11- Literature, Aesthetics

Wednesday- June 12- Sanskrit

Thursday- June 13- Part-I English

Part-II Languages

This year, the results of Kerala plus two examination was declared on May 8, 2019. A total of 3,11,375 lakh students qualified for higher studies in Kerala. Among districts Kannur was top-performing till last year, this year, it is Wayanad with 87.44 per cent. As many as 79 schools scored 100 per cent results.

A total of 20,610 open school candidates passed scoring 43.48 per cent.