DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam 2019 timetable released, check schedule

DHSE Kerala SAY exam 2019: The Department of Higher Education has announced the time table for the SAY/ Improvement second year Higher Secondary examination 2019. The examination will be conducted from June 10, 2019. The SAY exam was conducted for all those students who could not pass the plus two examination.
Kerala +2 VHSE DHSESAY exam 2019: Check schedule
Monday- June 10, 2019- Accountancy, History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronics Service Technology, Electronic Systems
Physics, Geography, Music, Gandhian Studies, English Literature
Tuesday- June 11- Economics, Journalism
Geology, Statistics, Computer Application, Home Science
Wednesday- June 12- Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology
Chemistry, Sanskrit Sastra, Political Science
Thursday- June 13- English (Part I)
Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology, Computer Science and Information Technology
Monday- June 17- Mathematics, Part III Languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya
Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics.
Arts Stream
Monday- June 10- Main, Subsidiary
Tuesday- June 11- Literature, Aesthetics
Wednesday- June 12- Sanskrit
Thursday- June 13- Part-I English
Part-II Languages
This year, the results of Kerala plus two examination was declared on May 8, 2019. A total of 3,11,375 lakh students qualified for higher studies in Kerala. Among districts Kannur was top-performing till last year, this year, it is Wayanad with 87.44 per cent. As many as 79 schools scored 100 per cent results.
A total of 20,610 open school candidates passed scoring 43.48 per cent.