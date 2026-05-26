Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to download results via Saphalam App, PRD Live & more

DHSE Kerala is set to announce the Plus Two results tomorrow. (image: ai generated)

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will today announce the results of the Plus Two examinations at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can check their DHSE Kerala results on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once the results are declared. Apart from these, students can also access their results via apps like Saphalam and PRD app, SMS and DigiLocker, in case of heavy volume of traffic on the official websites.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates

The examinations were held between March 6 and March 28, 2026, in pen and paper mode. Over 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the examination.