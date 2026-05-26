Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to download results via Saphalam App, PRD Live & more

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is set to announce the results of the Plus two examinations today (May 26) at 3 pm. Eligible students can check their results on the official websites at results.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 26, 2026 07:13 AM IST
DHSE Kerala is set to announce the Plus Two results tomorrow.DHSE Kerala is set to announce the Plus Two results tomorrow. (image: ai generated)
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The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will today announce the results of the Plus Two examinations at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can check their DHSE Kerala results on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once the results are declared. Apart from these, students can also access their results via apps like Saphalam and PRD app, SMS and DigiLocker, in case of heavy volume of traffic on the official websites.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates

The examinations were held between March 6 and March 28, 2026, in pen and paper mode. Over 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the examination.

Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to check on the Saphalam KITE app

Step 1: Download the Saphalam KITE app from the Google Play Store

Step 2: Open it, and select the HSE/Plus Two Result 2026 option

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: A new window will open displaying the results

Step 6: Download and save for future reference

Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to check on the PRD Live app

Step 1: Download the PRD Live app

Step 2: Open the app and look for the Kerala HSE result link

Step 3: Select HSE for the Plus Two result

Step 4: Enter your registration number

Step 5: Click Get Result or Submit

Step 6: Save the displayed result.

Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to check on SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone

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Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by a space and your registration number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The result will be sent back to the same number

Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to check on DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials. Make sure your corresponding phone number is Aadhaar linked

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Step 3: Navigate to the Education Documents section and search for “(DHSE)” or the Kerala Class 12th result document

Step 4: Select “Kerala Plus Two result 2026”

Step 5: Enter your registered mobile number and date of birth

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Click on “Save to Locker” to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account for future use

In 2024, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.81%.

 

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