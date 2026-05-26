Kerala +2 Results 2026: How to download results via Saphalam App, PRD Live & more

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will today announce the results of the Plus Two examinations at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can check their DHSE Kerala results on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, once the results are declared. Apart from these, students can also access their results via apps like Saphalam and PRD app, SMS and DigiLocker, in case of heavy volume of traffic on the official websites.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 LIVE Updates
The examinations were held between March 6 and March 28, 2026, in pen and paper mode. Over 4.5 lakh students are estimated to have appeared for the examination.
Step 1: Download the Saphalam KITE app from the Google Play Store
Step 2: Open it, and select the HSE/Plus Two Result 2026 option
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: A new window will open displaying the results
Step 6: Download and save for future reference
Step 1: Download the PRD Live app
Step 2: Open the app and look for the Kerala HSE result link
Step 3: Select HSE for the Plus Two result
Step 4: Enter your registration number
Step 5: Click Get Result or Submit
Step 6: Save the displayed result.
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone
Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by a space and your registration number
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: The result will be sent back to the same number
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials. Make sure your corresponding phone number is Aadhaar linked
Step 3: Navigate to the Education Documents section and search for “(DHSE)” or the Kerala Class 12th result document
Step 4: Select “Kerala Plus Two result 2026”
Step 5: Enter your registered mobile number and date of birth
Step 6: Click on submit
Step 7: Click on “Save to Locker” to store the digital marksheet in your DigiLocker account for future use
In 2024, the Kerala Plus Two results were declared on May 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.81%.