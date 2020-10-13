Kerala 1st in country with high-tech classrooms in govt, aided schools: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala has become the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms or high-tech labs in all government-run and aided schools, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Under the state government’s high-tech classroom scheme, 16,027 schools from primary to higher secondary level have been equipped with 3.74 lakh digital gadgets, according to the project document.

As part of this flagship project of the LDF government, high-tech labs have been set up in primary and upper primary schools and 40,000 classrooms in high school and higher secondary schools have been converted into smart classrooms. High speed broadband internet has been ensured in 12,678 schools.

The Chief Minister said all students in Kerala can now use modern technology for their studies.

The government, he said, was determined to give quality education to all sections of people. The government envisaged to ensure digital facilities for children in rural areas too and facilities at schools in rural areas are being improved so that they are on a par with those in any high-end school, he said.

“In reviving the state’s public education, the government has ensured people’s participation. The three-tier local bodies have been entrusted with the task of reviving the public education system. Several government schools on the verge of closure have been revived. Kerala schools now have world-class facilities and this has brought in changes in the academic sector also,’’ he said.

The Chief Minister said that as part of the project, 2 lakh laptops have been distributed in schools.

“We haven’t so far taken sole credit for all these achievements. Others might have done something and this government could complete that. It should be seen as the achievement of the state. No need for trying to cover up the achievements,’’ he said.

The project was implemented by the state education department’s Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education with financial aid from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Also, legislators and MPs have contributed from their local area development fund, an official statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.