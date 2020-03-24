Kendriya Vidyalyas to promote Class 1 to 8 without exam, result via WhatsApp

Students to be promoted without exam. (Representational image) Students to be promoted without exam. (Representational image)

The Kendriya Vidyalya Samiti (KVS) has announced to promote all the students of classes 1 to 8 studying in Kendriya Vidyalyas across the country, irrespective of whether they have appeared in the annual year-end exam. The result of classes 1 to 8 will be declared via WhatsApp, SMS, email etc to parents or guardians.

Students of classes 1 and 2 can be promoted to the next class on the basis of their performance in monthly achievement tests. Those in classes 3 to 8 can be promoted by weightage in the subjects in which they could not appear in session ending exams.

Students in classes 1 to 8 who have got E grade in final result may be promoted to the next class without any test. In normal scenario, such students have to appear for an improvement test.

In video | Coronavirus lockdown: Dos and donts

The moves have been taken as the exams could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic. Most of the boards have postponed the results, for several boards, exams have also been postponed. The Bihar Board has become first board to announce the result as it declared class 12 result today. For BSEB 12th result too, the verification of top 5 candidates in all streams was done through WhatsApp.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd