Kendriya Vidyalayas to conduct term-end exams from March 1

The term-end exams will be held from March 1 to 20. Representational image/ file

The term-end exams in Kendriya Vidyalayas will be held from March 1. According to the notification released today, the Kendriya Vidyalayas will conduct the session ending exam from March 1 to 20 of classes 3 to 11.

The session end exams will be held in both online and offline mode. “Offline only for those students who don’t have access to devices or connectivity related issues,” KV notification mentioned.

Paper pattern

For classes 3 to 5, the exams will be of 40 marks and, the paper will have MCQs of 10 marks, 15 marks weightage to descriptive, oral questions. For classes 6 to 8, it will be 80 marks paper of MCQs- 25 marks, descriptive- 40 marks, and oral- 15 marks. The question paper of classes 9 and 11 will follow the paper pattern of classes 10 and 12. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour for classes 3 to 5, 2 hours for classes 6 to 8, and 3 hours for classes 9 and 11.

KV exam schedule KV exam schedule

The descriptive questions will be of one or two sentence answers. The oral exam will be held before the commencement of the session ending the exam. “Whenever there are major connectivity issues, the oral test component can replace the entire written test,” as per the notification.

The result will be announced by March 31. The students of classes 9 and 11 who could not clear the exam can appear in the supplementary exam to be held after April 20. For details on the exam schedule, paper pattern, please check the website- kvsangathan.nic.in.