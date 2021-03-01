Kendriya Vidyalayas online exams for Classes 3 to 8 begin today

The term-end online will be conducted from March 1 to 20. Representational image/ file

Kendriya Vidyalayas will conduct term-end online exams for classes 3 to 8 from March 1. The exams will conclude on March 20. For classes 3 to 5, the exams will be of 40 marks and the paper will have MCQs of 10 marks, 15 marks weightage to descriptive, oral questions. For classes 6 to 8, it will be 80 marks paper of MCQs- 25 marks, descriptive- 40 marks, and oral- 15 marks

The descriptive questions will be one or two sentence answers. The oral exam will be held before the commencement of the session ending the exam. “Whenever there are major connectivity issues, the oral test component can replace the entire written test,” as per the notification.

The result will be announced by March 31. The students of classes 9 and 11 who could not clear the exam can appear in the supplementary test to be held after April 20. For details on the exam schedule, paper pattern, please check the website- kvsangathan.nic.in.