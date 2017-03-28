Kendriya Vidyalayas: Now, Class 10 students to get career counselling, skill development sessions post exams

KVS has directed schools to introduce special classes for sports as well KVS has directed schools to introduce special classes for sports as well

To utilise the long gap post Class 10 board examination, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is going to launch ‘Tarunotsava’ – a programme that aims to involve students in various activities including counselling and career guidance services.

KVS will start the programme from this academic session 2017-18 for the students who appeared in Class 10 examination in 2016-17. As per the KVS circular issued to principals said, “It is felt that these students stay disconnected from studies and school for more than two months prior to their admission in Class 11. There was no institutional mechanism in place to keep them connected with studies and school meaningfully.”

With the consent of parents, the students will be get enrolled in the activities like improving language skills, focus and development on their hobbies/ skills. They’ll be encouraged to participate in drama, making films and similar activities.

To help students plan what career they wish to pursue, schools should arrange career guidance sessions. Also, to encourage sports enthusiasts, special sports coaching should be introduced.

To strengthen the core competencies required for understanding subjects like mathematics, physics etc, KVS has suggested teachers to develop a module based on basic concepts. These modules will help students understand what subjects interest them and what will they be taught in Class 11.

