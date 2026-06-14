Kendriya Vidyalayas to have at least one Sanskrit section in Classes 6 and 9

One Sanskrit section mandatory in classes 6 and 9 of all Kendriya Vidyalaya New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has made it mandatory for all its schools to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in classes 6 and 9 under the implementation of the third-language framework for the 2026-27 academic session.

In a circular issued on May 29, the autonomous body under the Ministry of Education said all Kendriya Vidyalaya should have completed the process of taking options from students and parents for the third-language framework (R3).

It said the third language must be either Sanskrit or regional/state language from among the scheduled languages — different from R1 (Hindi) and R2 (English).