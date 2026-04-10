KVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026-27: Three ways you can check selection status; verification deadlines and more

KVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026-27 Out: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the Class 1 lottery results for the 2026–27 academic session on April 9, and for some states on April 10. Parents and guardians who had registered their children for admission can now check the provisional selection and waiting lists through the official admission portal at admission.kvs.gov.in, as well as individual school websites.
Following the release of the lottery results, parents of shortlisted candidates are required to take the next steps within the stipulated timeline. This includes document verification and submission of required certificates at the allotted school.
Step 1: Visit the official KVS online admission portal.
Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Result” link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the required details from the dropdown menus: State, School, and Class (Class 1 or Balvatika).
Step 4: Click on the “Search” button to proceed.
Step 5: Download the category-wise PDF lists displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Open the PDF and use the search function (Ctrl + F) to find your child’s name or registration number.
Step 1: Go to the login section of the KVS admission portal.
Step 2: Enter your login credentials: login code, child’s date of birth, and registered mobile number.
Step 3: After logging in, locate the “Check Application Status” option.
Step 4: View the application details for each school to which you applied.
Step 5: Check whether the status shows “Selected” or “Waiting List,” along with the lottery number.
Step 1: Search for the specific Kendriya Vidyalaya (for example, KV name + location) on your internet browser.
Step 2: Open the official website of the selected school.
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Announcements’ or ‘Admissions’ section on the homepage.
Step 4: Look for the Class 1 admission or lottery result notification.
Step 5: Download the PDF file of the selection list.
Step 6: Search for your child’s name or registration number within the document.
Parents of shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted school for document verification within the given timeline. Those on the waiting list should track subsequent lists, as seats may open in later rounds.
KVS Class 1 Admission 2026: Important dates
|Event
|Date
|Lottery result declaration
|April 9, 2026
|Document verification & admission (Phase 1)
|April 10 – April 18, 2026
|Subsequent list releases (if seats remain)
|April 21, 2026 onwards
|Final admissions closure
|April 30, 2026
As per the official communication issued by KVS, the lottery result marks only the provisional shortlisting of candidates. Final admission will be granted only after successful document verification at the school level. Each Kendriya Vidyalaya will release its own final admission list after completing the verification process.