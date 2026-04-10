KVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026-27: Three ways you can check selection status; verification deadlines and more

Parents of shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted school for document verification within the given timeline. Those on the waiting list should track subsequent lists, as seats may open in later rounds.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 10, 2026 03:30 PM IST
KVS Lottery Results 2026 Out kvsangathanKVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026 Out: How to check selection list at kvsangathan (Image via official website)
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KVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026-27 Out: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the Class 1 lottery results for the 2026–27 academic session on April 9, and for some states on April 10. Parents and guardians who had registered their children for admission can now check the provisional selection and waiting lists through the official admission portal at admission.kvs.gov.in, as well as individual school websites.

Following the release of the lottery results, parents of shortlisted candidates are required to take the next steps within the stipulated timeline. This includes document verification and submission of required certificates at the allotted school.

Check KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026 using the admission portal

Step 1: Visit the official KVS online admission portal.

Step 2: Click on the “Lottery Result” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the required details from the dropdown menus: State, School, and Class (Class 1 or Balvatika).

Step 4: Click on the “Search” button to proceed.

Step 5: Download the category-wise PDF lists displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Open the PDF and use the search function (Ctrl + F) to find your child’s name or registration number.

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KVS Lottery Result on Admissions Portal KVS Lottery Result on Admissions Portal (Screengrab from official website)

KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026: Login to check individual application status

Step 1: Go to the login section of the KVS admission portal.

Step 2: Enter your login credentials: login code, child’s date of birth, and registered mobile number.

Step 3: After logging in, locate the “Check Application Status” option.

Step 4: View the application details for each school to which you applied.

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Step 5: Check whether the status shows “Selected” or “Waiting List,” along with the lottery number.

KVS lottery school wise KVS school-wise lottery results: How to check (Image via no1uppal.kvs.ac.in)

Check  KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026 through individual school websites

Step 1: Search for the specific Kendriya Vidyalaya (for example, KV name + location) on your internet browser.

Step 2: Open the official website of the selected school.

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Announcements’ or ‘Admissions’ section on the homepage.

Step 4: Look for the Class 1 admission or lottery result notification.

Step 5: Download the PDF file of the selection list.

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Step 6: Search for your child’s name or registration number within the document.

KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026: What’s next for parents and candidates?

Parents of shortlisted candidates are required to report to the allotted school for document verification within the given timeline. Those on the waiting list should track subsequent lists, as seats may open in later rounds.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2026: Important dates

Event Date
Lottery result declaration April 9, 2026
Document verification & admission (Phase 1) April 10 – April 18, 2026
Subsequent list releases (if seats remain) April 21, 2026 onwards
Final admissions closure April 30, 2026

As per the official communication issued by KVS, the lottery result marks only the provisional shortlisting of candidates. Final admission will be granted only after successful document verification at the school level. Each Kendriya Vidyalaya will release its own final admission list after completing the verification process.

 

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