KVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026-27: Three ways you can check selection status; verification deadlines and more

KVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026 Out: How to check selection list at kvsangathan (Image via official website)

KVS Class 1 Lottery Results 2026-27 Out: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the Class 1 lottery results for the 2026–27 academic session on April 9, and for some states on April 10. Parents and guardians who had registered their children for admission can now check the provisional selection and waiting lists through the official admission portal at admission.kvs.gov.in, as well as individual school websites.

Following the release of the lottery results, parents of shortlisted candidates are required to take the next steps within the stipulated timeline. This includes document verification and submission of required certificates at the allotted school.

Check KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026 using the admission portal

Step 1: Visit the official KVS online admission portal.