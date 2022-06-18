Kejriwal twin brothers from Bengaluru score distinction in Karnataka PUC II exam 2022

Two different study rooms, different subjects and different goals, and yet they are binded by a common academic result- distinction. Bengaluru-based Maanav and Mayank Kejriwal are ‘unidentical’ twins who are now soaking in excitement after both passed out with flying colours in their Karnataka II PUC examination. While Maanav from Jain PU College topped the state in Commerce with 99.3 per cent (596/600), Mayank from Kumarans PU College scored 97.6 per cent (586/600) in Science.

Maanav explains that although the duo was separated by their academic streams, both expressed interest in quizzing each other and checking out on each other’s status of preparations. “The preparation time for the examination was a funny experience. We used to quiz each other and checklisted if we got everything right. Apart from that, we were in our own study rooms preparing for the exam. I have the tendency to read out loudly and so does he,” said Maanav, who is now gearing up for B.Com (Hons) and is also preparing for the Financial Risk Manager course.

However, Madhuri Kejriwal, their mother, tells indianexpress.com that Maanav is a tad more serious in studies than his twin. The latter did not pay much attention to studies during class 10 and spent most of his time playing sports. “I spent a lot of time in sports and vice-captained the volleyball and cricket team at school. However, when I took up science in my PU, I became serious. The academic work spared me no time for my sporting activities. I relied mostly on the notes given by the teachers and I used to attend CET coaching classes which helped me score better,” said Mayank, who wants to pursue electronics engineering.

Meanwhile Maanav loves to participate in debates, events and college activities, and his method of preparation was very systematic. “I used to prepare my own notes and draft a compact summary for each chapter. I would revise that and reach out to teachers if I had doubts on structuring my answers. I did not memorise any lessons but rather presented my answers in a short and crisp manner. To an extent, I also referred to previous year’s topper’s answer paper to understand how they structured their answers,” said Maanav.

Asked who was the nerd among the two, Mayank says, “It is Maanav”. But Maanav quickly refutes. “I don’t agree with that. I think we both realised exams are on our heads and we prepared for the same equally,” Maanav said.