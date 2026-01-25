Keep NEET out of BPT, BOT: TN CM tells PM Modi

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been made mandatory for admissions to Bachelor of Physiotherapy and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy from this academic year (Representative image)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure NEET is kept out of BPT and BOT admissions, and said the admission modalities should remain within the states’ jurisdiction.

Prescribing mere appearance in NEET as a qualification was devoid of logic, he contended and said globally, academic eligibility was defined either by passing an examination or by securing a high score in it.

“Mandating only an appearance has no academic rationale and appears designed solely to normalise and expand NEET across society. This would only end up forcing millions in the country to avail coaching, thus profiting NEET coaching centres at the cost of poor families,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to the Prime Minister.