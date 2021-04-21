Keep all online teaching suspended in summer vacation: Delhi govt to private schools

The DoE had on Monday advanced summer vacations in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

All online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9, the Delhi government directed private schools on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had on Monday advanced summer vacations in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The vacation, which was scheduled from May 11 to June 3, has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

“lt has been brought to the notice of this directorate that despite the summer vacation which has been advanced due to surge in COVID 10 cases, the regular online learning method continues to be adopted in one way or the other by some private schools,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

The DoE then directed all private schools that all “online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the aforesaid period of summer vacation in line with the government schools”.