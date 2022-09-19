KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: Check steps to download

KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala today released the trial allotment list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022. Candidates can check and download their trial allotment list by visiting the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The list for KEAM 2022 round 1 final allotment will be released on September 21. Candidates will have time to confirm their seats and deposit the processing fee until September 26.

KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘KEAM 2022’ tab shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials such as the application number and password.

Step 4: Your KEAM 2022 trial allotment list will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your trial allotment list for future use.

“If the candidate fails to remit fee or join the college, s/he will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs,” an official statement read.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM), also called as CEE Kerala is an entrance examination held for admission to programmes in the field of engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and medical in KEAM participating colleges across the state. The exam is conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE).