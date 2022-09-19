scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: Check steps to download

KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: Candidates can check and download their trial allotment list by visiting the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in. The list for KEAM 2022 round 1 final allotment will be released on September 21.

KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022, cee.kerala.gov.in, How to check KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022, Commissioner of Entrance Examination Kerala, how to download KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: A total of 77,005 candidates appeared for the KEAM 2022 examination, out of which 36766 were female candidates and 40239 were male candidates.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala today released the trial allotment list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022. Candidates can check and download their trial allotment list by visiting the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The list for KEAM 2022 round 1 final allotment will be released on September 21. Candidates will have time to confirm their seats and deposit the processing fee until September 26.

Read |NEET PG 2023 to be held in March, tentative schedule released

KEAM Trial Allotment List 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘KEAM 2022’ tab shown on the homepage.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

Step 3: Key in your login credentials such as the application number and password.

Step 4: Your KEAM 2022 trial allotment list will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your trial allotment list for future use.

Advertisement
Also Read |JoSAA Counselling 2022: Mock seat allotment round 2 result today

“If the candidate fails to remit fee or join the college, s/he will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs,” an official statement read.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM), also called as CEE Kerala is an entrance examination held for admission to programmes in the field of engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and medical in KEAM participating colleges across the state. The exam is conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 01:26:50 pm
Next Story

Iranian police call woman’s death in custody an ‘unfortunate incident’ – Fars

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement