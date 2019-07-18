Toggle Menu
KEAM third allotment list 2019 released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM allotment list 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 first allotment list on Thursday.

KEAM allotment list 2019: The third phase will be the last round of allotment to self-financing engineering and architecture colleges. Express Photo by Amit Mehra (Representational image).

KEAM allotment list 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE Kerala) has published the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 third allotment list for admissions to engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses and the first allotment list for MBBS, BDS, agriculture, fisheries and veterinary courses on Thursday, July 18. Candidates who have appeared for KEAM 2019 can check the list on the website cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2019 was conducted on May 2 and May 3, across the 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

KEAM 2019 3rd allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the first allotment list link on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: The allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check your name in the list

The third phase will be the last round of allotment to self-financing engineering and architecture colleges.

All those candidates who receive an allotment afresh and who get a change in allotment than
that of the previous allotment should remit the fees (if any) to be paid to the Commissioner for
Entrance Examinations.

They need to pay at any of the head post offices in Kerala or via online payment on any date from July 18 and July 20 for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. The applicant should join the course/college allotted before 4 pm on July 20.

