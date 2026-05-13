KEAM scorecards out at cee.kerala.gov.in: How are merit lists prepared?

KEAM 2026 Results: What's next for students (Screengrab from official website)

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala) has declared the KEAM 2026 results and released the candidate scorecards on the official portal. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical entrance examination can now download their results from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM scorecard contains important details including the candidate’s marks obtained in the entrance examination, normalised scores, qualifying status, and rank-related information. Candidates will need their application number and password to access the result login portal.

The entrance examination for engineering admissions was conducted earlier this year in computer-based mode across multiple centres. Following the declaration of scores, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will prepare the final engineering rank list and merit list for admissions to participating colleges across Kerala.