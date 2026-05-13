KEAM scorecards out at cee.kerala.gov.in: How are merit lists prepared?

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala) has declared the KEAM 2026 results and released the candidate scorecards on the official portal. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical entrance examination can now download their results from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
The KEAM scorecard contains important details including the candidate’s marks obtained in the entrance examination, normalised scores, qualifying status, and rank-related information. Candidates will need their application number and password to access the result login portal.
The entrance examination for engineering admissions was conducted earlier this year in computer-based mode across multiple centres. Following the declaration of scores, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will prepare the final engineering rank list and merit list for admissions to participating colleges across Kerala.
For engineering admissions, the KEAM rank list is prepared by giving equal weightage to the entrance examination score and Class 12 marks. As per the admission process, the marks obtained by candidates in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in the qualifying examination are standardised and combined with the KEAM entrance scores.
The final engineering rank is prepared using a 50:50 formula, where:
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations normalises Plus Two marks from different boards before preparing the final merit list to ensure parity among candidates from various educational boards.
Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination and submit their Plus Two marks within the prescribed timeline will be considered for inclusion in the engineering rank list. Separate rank lists are prepared for different professional courses under the KEAM admission process.
Step 1: Visit the official website — CEE Kerala KEAM Portal
Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2026 result or candidate portal link
Step 3: Enter your application number and password
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The KEAM 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the result for future admission procedures
After the release of the rank list, the authorities will begin the centralised allotment process (CAP) for admissions into engineering and other professional courses offered by institutions in Kerala.