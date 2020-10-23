KEAM round 2 allotment list released, here’s how to secure a seat

KEAM 2020 second allotment list out (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/Representational)

KEAM round 2 allotment list: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the second allotment list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2020. Students can log-in to the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in to check the allotment list.

A total of 56,599 students qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for the pharmacy stream. These students are eligible to seek admission through counseling. Seats are allotted based on merit. A student who wishes to take admission can do so by paying the fee. Students who have been allotted seats will have to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 to secure a seat.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

Students can also not accept seats and wait for the next seat. The next allotment list will be released if there are any vacant seats left. Last year, three allotment lists were released.

KEAM round 2 allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on candidate log-in

Step 3: Click on the allotment list

Step 4: Check result, download

Those who wish to accept the seats will also have to report to the college for document verification. This year, most of the process is being held online due to the pandemic. Even when colleges will reopen and new batches will be allowed to appear for colleges physically, complete social distancing and sanitisation norms will be followed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd