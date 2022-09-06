KEAM Results, Rank List 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check

KEAM Results, Rank List 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the results, rank list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022 today i.e. September 6.

Candidates can now check and download their KEAM rank list online for engineering and medical exams on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM Results, Rank List 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the KEAM 2022 candidate portal and then enter your login credentials on the homepage.

Step 3: The KEAM Result 2022 will show on your screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

A total of 77,005 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 36766 were female candidates and 40239 were male candidates. Out of these, 50858 are in the KEAM rank list, of which 24834, of which 24834 were female and 26024 were male candidates.

All the candidates who have secured merit in this examination will be able to now proceed further with the counselling process. The rank list of KEAM 2022 is prepared giving equal weightage to marks obtained in KEAM entrance test and class 12.