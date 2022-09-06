scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

KEAM Results, Rank List 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check

KEAM Results, Rank List 2022: Candidates can now check and download their KEAM rank list online for engineering and medical exams on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. 

KEAM Results 2022, KEAM Rank List 2022, cee.kerala.gov.in, Commissioner of Entrance Examinations Kerlela,KEAM Entrance Test 2022All the candidates who have secured merit in this examination will be able to now proceed further with the counselling process.(Representational image/unsplah.com)

KEAM Results, Rank List 2022: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the results, rank list for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2022 today i.e. September 6.

Candidates can now check and download their KEAM rank list online for engineering and medical exams on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Read |MHT-CET Answer Key 2022: Objection window activated, know steps to challenge

KEAM Results, Rank List 2022: How to check

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

Step 1: Go to the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the KEAM 2022 candidate portal and then enter your login credentials on the homepage.

Step 3: The KEAM Result 2022 will show on your screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Also Read |JEE Main 2022: Paper 2 result declared; here’s how to check

A total of 77,005 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 36766 were female candidates and 40239 were male candidates. Out of these, 50858 are in the KEAM rank list, of which 24834, of which 24834 were female and 26024 were male candidates.

Advertisement

All the candidates who have secured merit in this examination will be able to now proceed further with the counselling process. The rank list of KEAM 2022 is prepared giving equal weightage to marks obtained in KEAM entrance test and class 12.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:01:48 pm
Next Story

Did you know: Not just size, but breast shape is also crucial in deciding the bra type

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement