KEAM Results 2026 delayed due to CBSE 12 revaluation result

The Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has deferred the results for KEAM 2026. According to a statement from the CEE, the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2026 results, which were scheduled to be announced today, on June 22, have been instructed to be postponed by Higher Education Minister R Bindu John. The decision comes after the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 revaluation results late on Saturday night, giving very limited time for candidates to upload their revised marks.
According CEE, a large number of students and parents raised concerns over the limited time available to update and submit revised Plus Two marks following the release of the CBSE revaluation outcomes. They requested an extension of the deadline for online submission of mark details used in the KEAM rank preparation process.
The delay is linked to the role of Plus Two marks in the preparation of the KEAM engineering rank list. Under the existing admission formula, candidates are ranked by giving 50 per cent weightage to their normalised entrance examination score and 50 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the qualifying examination. As a result, any revision in Class 12 marks can directly affect a candidate’s position in the final rank list.
The issue emerged after CBSE announced its Class 12 results on May 13 and subsequently opened a new post-result process that allowed students to first obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation. The revised system led to a longer review cycle, with many students awaiting the outcome of their re-evaluation requests while the KEAM rank preparation process was underway.
Earlier this month, the Kerala government had already extended the deadline for uploading Plus Two mark details on the KEAM portal to accommodate CBSE students awaiting the outcome of the re-evaluation process. At the time, Higher Education Minister Roji M. John had said that while the government was ready to publish the KEAM results, it wanted to ensure that CBSE students who received revised marks were not deprived of the benefit of those changes in the rank list.
The minister had also cautioned that the KEAM rank list could not be delayed indefinitely, as it would have a cascading effect on admissions to engineering colleges and could impact the broader higher education admission calendar in the state. However, following the release of the CBSE re-evaluation outcomes late on Saturday, students and parents sought additional time to update revised marks, prompting the latest postponement.