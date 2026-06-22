KEAM Results 2026 delayed due to CBSE 12 revaluation result

The Commissionerate of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has deferred the results for KEAM 2026. According to a statement from the CEE, the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2026 results, which were scheduled to be announced today, on June 22, have been instructed to be postponed by Higher Education Minister R Bindu John. The decision comes after the declaration of the CBSE Class 12 revaluation results late on Saturday night, giving very limited time for candidates to upload their revised marks.

According CEE, a large number of students and parents raised concerns over the limited time available to update and submit revised Plus Two marks following the release of the CBSE revaluation outcomes. They requested an extension of the deadline for online submission of mark details used in the KEAM rank preparation process.