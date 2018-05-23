KEAM results 2018 declared: Counselling process, rank list and seat reservation

KEAM results 2018: The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24 across the state. The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24 across the state.

KEAM results 2018: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2018) result has been released at the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in. The exam was conducted on April 23 and 24 across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. A total of 90,233 students appeared for both the papers. 58,268 students have qualified under the engineering stream. Similarly, 47,974 students have qualified under the pharmacy stream out of the 64,795 students opted and appeared for the pharmacy entrance examination.

Read | KEAM result 2018 declared: How to check at cee.kerala.gov.in

The rank and final list would be published later by the exam authority. For that, the candidates have to first enter their Plus Two marks (Class XII Board examination results) online and the same is subjected to a normalisation process. The facilities for submitting this will be provided on a later date on the same website as mentioned above.

The percentage break-up of seats as per mandatory reservation is as follows:

State merit: 60 per cent

Socially and Educationally Backward Classes

Ezhava: 9 per cent

Muslim: 8 per cent

Other backward Hindu: 3 per cent

Latin Catholic and Anglo Indian: 3 per cent

Dheevara and related communities: 2 per cent

Viswakarma and related communities: 2 per cent

Kusavan and related communities: 1 per cent

Other backward Christian: 1 per cent

Kudumbi: 1 per cent

SC and ST

SC: 8 per cent

ST: 2 per cent

Common counselling

A common counselling for the allotments/admissions to the state quota seats in all the government as well as private self financing medical and dental colleges. The counselling will include NRI seats in self financing medical and dental colleges and minority community quota seats in private self financing medical and dental colleges having minority status.

Separate rank list will be prepared for:

— Engineering courses

— Architecture courses

— MBBS/BDS

— Medical and Allied courses

— BAMS course

— B.Pharm course

Validity of rank lists

— Engineering rank list: August 15

— Architecture rank list: August 15

— MBBS/BDS rank list: August 31

— Medical & Allied rank list: October 31

— Ayurveda rank list: October 31

— B.Pharm rank list: August 15

In case someone is not satisfied with the answer keys, he/she should submit the same to the CEE in writing along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs100 per question by way of DD in favour of CEE, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. The same shall be submitted within five days from the date of publication of the answer keys.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd