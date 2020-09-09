KEAM result 2020 declared, here’s how to check merit list

Check result at cee.kerala.gov.in. Representational image/ file

KEAM result 2020: The results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2020) has been released. The candidates can check the results through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. A total of 56,599 students have qualified for admission to engineering stream and 44,390 students for pharmacy stream.

The exam was conducted on July 17 across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

KEAM result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2020 result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other detail

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The rank and final list would be published later by the exam authority. For that, the candidates have to first enter their Plus Two marks (Class XII Board examination results) online and the same is subjected to a normalisation process. The facilities for submitting this will be provided on a later date on the same website as mentioned above.

Those who haven’t been able to appear for both the papers of the engineering entrance examination and those who were not able to obtain a minimum of 10 marks in each paper will be disqualified.

The examination is being conducted for admission to various engineering courses across Kerala.

