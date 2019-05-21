KEAM result 2019 declared, how to check

KEAM result 2019: The results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) has been released on Tuesday, May 21. Earlier, the answer key was released on Friday, May 3, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on May 2 and 3 across the state of Kerala for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

The rank and final list would be published later by the exam authority. For that, the candidates have to first enter their Plus Two marks (Class XII Board examination results) online and the same is subjected to a normalisation process. The facilities for submitting this will be provided on a later date on the same website as mentioned above.

Those who haven’t been able to appear for both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination and those who were not able to obtain a minimum of 10 marks in each paper have been disqualified. Candidates who failed to score at least 10 marks out of the index marks of 480 have been disqualified from the Pharmacy course. The results of 1772 students have been withheld for a number of reasons. Once these reasons are looked into and solutions are found, their results will be declared accordingly.

KEAM result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KEAM 2018 result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other detail

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

KEAM 2019

The examination is conducted for admission to various engineering courses across the state of Kerala. As the answer keys were declared, the candidates can expect the results soon.