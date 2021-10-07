KEAM rank list 2021 released, Faiz Hashim tops in engineering stream

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations today released the KEAM ranks 2021 for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the ranks through the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The result was released last week.

As many as 47629 candidates are included in the rank list of which a total of 24,143 were female and 23,486 were male candidates for engineering course. In the pharmacy list, 48556 candidates are included of which 35325 are female and 13231 candidates are male. Similarly, about 2816 candidates are included in the rank list of architecture of which 1803 candidates are female and 1013 candidates are male.

As per the notification, Faiz Hashim has secured the first rank in the engineering stream followed by Harishankar M at the second position and Nayan Kishore Nair at the third rank. Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil secured the first rank in the pharmacy course, followed by Thejaswi Vinod in the second position, Akshara Anand in the third spot.

For the architecture stream, Thejus Joseph has bagged the first rank, Amreen secured the second spot and Aathinada Chandra O in the third position.

The exam was conducted across the state for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.