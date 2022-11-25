scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

KEAM MBBS/BDS Admissions: CEE releases final result of second phase of allotment; check how to download

KEAM MBBS/BDS Admissions: Candidates can check the results at cee.kerala.gov.in. They have to join the allotted colleges before 4 pm of November 28.

cee.kerala.gov.in, KEAM, KEAM 2022, KEAM MBBS Admissions, KEAM BDS Admissions, KEAM admissions, CEE, KEAM second allotment result, KEAM second allotment result download, KEAM second allotment result direct linkKEAM 2022: Candidates can make the payments till November 28 (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representative Image)

KEAM MBBS/BDS Admissions: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala on Thursday released the final result of second phase allotment for MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates can check the list at the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

“Those candidates who are admitted under all India quota MBBS/BDS seats have not been considered for this phase of allotment to MBBS/BDS courses in this state,” stated the notification. The allotment is based on the online options filed by the candidates.

KEAM MBBS/BDS Admissions: How to download allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official CeE website — cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2022 portal available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password, access code.

Step 4: Once logged in, you can view the allotment result.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

The allotted candidates have to take a printout of the allotment memo. The memo will have their details such as name, roll number, allotted course, category of allotment, fee details, and more.

Applicants who receive a fresh allotment memo shall send the fees to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at any of the head post offices in Kerala or via online payment between November 25 to 28 till 4 pm. Candidates should join the allotted college before November 28, 4 pm.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 09:06:32 pm
