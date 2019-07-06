KEAM counselling registration deadline extended: How to apply, result date, admission process

KEAM counselling 2019: The last date to apply to register and fill in choices for the second phase of Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical (KEAM) degree exam counselling has been extended up to July 7 (Sunday). Candidates seeking admission in the stream in Kerala-based colleges need to register at cee-kerala.org before the deadline.

Subsequently, the result for the phase two of KEAM counselling 2019 or the seat allotment list will be declared on July 8 (Monday). If a candidate wishes to accept the seat so allotted in the list, will have to pay a fee by July 12. If the seats are left vacant, another round of counselling will be held.

KEAM counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: Register online by logging-in to candidate log-in

Step 3: Select prefered colleges and courses in order of higher preference

Step 4: Submit options

Step 5: Pay allotment fee

KEAM counselling 2019: Documents needed

— Admit card issued by CEE

— Certificate to prove date of birth

— Original mark list to prove academic eligibility

— Pass certificate (if obtained)

— Allotment letter issued by the CEE

— Originals of all the uploaded documents

— Any other documents as mentioned in Claus

— Nativity certificate

— Fee payment receipt

— Entrance exam admit card

In case of any query, students can check with the official helpline numbers – 0471- 2332120, 2339101, 2339102, 2339103 and 2339104.

From this year onwards, the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) has allowed the non-Keralite (NK-II) category students to apply for admission to state-based private colleges as well. Earlier, only government medical colleges were allowed to admit students from outside the state under a 15 per cent national quota.

The KEAM exam was conducted on May 2 and 3 across the state of Kerala for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses. Those who qualify the KEAM result 2019 declared on May 21 are eligible for counselling.