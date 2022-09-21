scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

KEAM Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment list releasing today

KEAM Counselling 2022: Once released, the candidates who qualified the exam will be able to check their seat allotment list at the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates must confirm the seat allotment and deposit the processing fee by September 26.

KEAM Counselling 2022:  The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 round 1 seat allotment list today, i.e. September 21.  Once released, the candidates who qualified the exam will be able to check their seat allotment list at the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in.

Read |IITs, NITs Admissions 2022: Special rounds to fill vacant seats to begin on October 24

The exam was conducted on July 4 across several centres such as Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The result for KEAM 2022 exams was released on August 4.

KEAM Counselling 2022: How to check allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the ‘KEAM 2022’ tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your credentials such as the application number and password in the given fields.

Step 4: Your KEAM 2022 round 1 allotment list will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your round 1 seat allotment list for future use and reference.

The KEAM seat allotment 2022 will be done based on the choices filled in by applicants during web-option entry, availability of seats and rank obtained in the Kerala BTech entrance exam.

Alongside the KEAM seat allotment list, the body will announce the cutoff ranks as well. Candidates who will be listed in the allotment list will have to pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:16:38 am
