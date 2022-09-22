KEAM Counselling 2022: CEE Kerala releases first final allotment list; here’s how to check

KEAM Counselling 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first final allotment list. Once released, candidates can check the first final allotment list at the official CEE website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

This year, the exam was conducted on July 4 across several centres in Indian and abroad including Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The result for KEAM 2022 exams was released on August 4, after which the counselling process began.

KEAM Counselling 2022: How to check first final allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘KEAM 2022’ tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your credentials such as the application number and password in the given space.

Step 4: Your KEAM 2022 first final allotment list will show on the screen.

