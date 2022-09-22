scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

KEAM Counselling 2022: CEE Kerala releases first final allotment list; here’s how to check

KEAM Counselling 2022: Once released, candidates can check the first final allotment list at the official CEE website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM Counselling 2022, KEAM counselling, KEAM, CEE KeralaKEAM Counselling 2022: The result for KEAM 2022 exams was released on August 4, after which the counselling process began. (Representative image)

KEAM Counselling 2022: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will soon release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2022 first final allotment list. Once released, candidates can check the first final allotment list at the official CEE website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

This year, the exam was conducted on July 4 across several centres in Indian and abroad including Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The result for KEAM 2022 exams was released on August 4, after which the counselling process began.

Read |KEAM Counselling 2022: CEE Kerala releases Round 1 seat allotment list

KEAM Counselling 2022: How to check first final allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘KEAM 2022’ tab displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in your credentials such as the application number and password in the given space.

Step 4: Your KEAM 2022 first final allotment list will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your round 1 seat allotment list for future use and reference.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy too in case the authorities ask for the same.

The KEAM seat allotment 2022 is being done based on the choices filled in by applicants during web-option entry, availability of seats and rank obtained in the Kerala BTech entrance exam.

Candidates should remember that if they are listed in the allotment list, then they will have to first pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline, and only then their seat will be finalised.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:14:51 am
