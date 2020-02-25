KEAM application deadline extended till February 29

KEAM 2019: Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in (Representational image) KEAM 2019: Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in (Representational image)

KEAM 2020: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) has extended application deadline for KEAM 2020. The application process was to conclude today – February 25, however, it has now been extended till February 29; which was the deadline for uploading documents. Interested candidates can apply at the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

For engineering aspirants, physics and chemistry exam will be held on April 10 and mathematics on April 21. Earlier, admission to medical courses was also done through KEAM, however, now NEET has been mandatory for the same. Seats will be allotted based on merit list. Merit will have 50 per cent weightage for KEAM and 50 per cent for board exam result.

KEAM 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘online application’ link

Step 3: Click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit form

KEAM 2020: Fee

A fee Rs 700 for engineerng and Rs 500 for architecture and aligned-medical field is applicable. For both exams the fee is Rs 900.

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Course (KEAM) is entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in Kerala-based higher education institutes. Candidates who failed to score at least 10 marks out of the index marks of 480 will be disqualified

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd