KEAM 2022 admit card released: Check how to download

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release admit cards for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) 2022 today, June 10. KEAM 2022 will be conducted on July 4. The admit card will be available for download at the official website– cee.kerala.gov.in.

To access the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their application number and password. The hall ticket will constitute the mention of details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details, and guidelines that the candidate will be required to abide by.

KEAM (2022) Ways to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Log in to the candidate profile with the application number and password.

Step 3: After entering the profile page, click on the ‘Admit Card’ menu and download it.

The official notification on the website clarifies that the candidates will not be permitted to give the exam in case they fail to produce the admit card on the day of the exam. In order to ease the identification process, candidates are advised to carry a coloured printout of their admit card.

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical, and pharmacy-related courses in institutes in the state. The candidates who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology) are eligible to apply for the KEAM.