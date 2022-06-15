scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

KEAM 2022 admit card released: Check how to download

Candidates will be able to download the admit card for KEAM 2022 on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 15, 2022 11:50:57 am
keam 2022, KEAM admit card,Candidates are advised to carry a coloured printout of their admit card. (Representative image)

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release admit cards for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) 2022 today, June 10. KEAM 2022 will be conducted on July 4. The admit card will be available for download at the official websitecee.kerala.gov.in

To access the hall ticket, candidates will be required to enter their application number and password. The hall ticket will constitute the mention of details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details, and guidelines that the candidate will be required to abide by. 

Read |KEAM 2022 schedule revised: Check fresh exam dates

KEAM (2022) Ways to download the admit card 

Step 1: Go to the official website

Best of Express Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’Premium
July 2020-June 2021: 0.7% of nation’s population was ‘temporary visitor’
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...Premium
I-T flagged ‘misreporting’ of Rs 1.06-cr, black money SIT judge opted for...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Log in to the candidate profile with the application number and password.

Step 3: After entering the profile page, click on the ‘Admit Card’ menu and download it.

The official notification on the website clarifies that the candidates will not be permitted to give the exam in case they fail to produce the admit card on the day of the exam. In order to ease the identification process, candidates are advised to carry a coloured printout of their admit card. 

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, medical, and pharmacy-related courses in institutes in the state. The candidates who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology) are eligible to apply for the KEAM.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement