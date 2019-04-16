KEAM admit card 2019 to release today: How to download

KEAM admit card 2019: The admit card for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) will be released today, on April 16. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in after 5 pm.

Candidates will be required to produce the printout of the admit card at the time of examination. No admit cards will be sent by post, said the exam authority. Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination will conduct KEAM 2019 on May 2 and 3. The entrance exam was initially scheduled for April 23 across 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai. The same, however, was rescheduled due to Lok Sabha elections.

The two-and-half-hour exam consists of 120 questions in each paper. Each question carries four marks, and for every wrong answer, one mark is deducted. KEAM is held for admission to medical, agriculture, forestry, veterinary, fisheries, engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses.

In case of any complaints regarding the details shown in the profile page, the candidates could send their complaints with supporting documents to the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, 5th Floor, Housing Board Buildings, Santhinagar, Thiruvananthapuram before the allotted date.