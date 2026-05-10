KEAM 2026 results out at cee.kerala.gov.in/keam2026: What’s next for students?

KEAM 2026 results out: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala has announced the KEAM 2026 results on the official CEE Kerala KEAM portal at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examination will be able to download their scorecards online using their application credentials.

The KEAM 2026 entrance examinations for Engineering and Pharmacy courses were conducted between April 17 and April 22, 2026 across multiple centres in Kerala and outside the state. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) had earlier released the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets before moving towards the result declaration stage.

The KEAM result will contain details such as the candidate’s name, application number, normalized score, qualifying status, and category details. However, candidates should note that the KEAM engineering rank list will be released separately later, after the submission and standardisation of Class 12 marks. The engineering rank list is prepared with a 50:50 weightage of KEAM scores and qualifying examination marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.