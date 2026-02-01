KEAM 2026 registration deadline on Feb 6: Check eligibility, steps to apply

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has announced an extension of the KEAM 2026 application deadline. Candidates can now submit their applications for admission to engineering, architecture, pharmacy and medical allied courses till 5 pm on February 6. The extension applies to fresh registrations as well as completion of pending application steps. For more updates on KEAM syllabus, exam date and other details, the candidates can check IE Education.

The Kerala CEE has also clarified that the option to add new courses to already submitted applications will be opened at a later stage. As per the updated timeline, candidates are required to upload key documents such as the Class 10 certificate, proof of date of birth and nativity certificate by February 6.