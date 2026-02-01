KEAM 2026 registration deadline on Feb 6: Check eligibility, steps to apply

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has announced an extension of the KEAM 2026 application deadline. Candidates can now submit their applications for admission to engineering, architecture, pharmacy and medical allied courses till 5 pm on February 6. The extension applies to fresh registrations as well as completion of pending application steps. For more updates on KEAM syllabus, exam date and other details, the candidates can check IE Education.
The Kerala CEE has also clarified that the option to add new courses to already submitted applications will be opened at a later stage. As per the updated timeline, candidates are required to upload key documents such as the Class 10 certificate, proof of date of birth and nativity certificate by February 6.
The window for uploading other mandatory certificates will remain open until 5 pm on February 7.
Candidates can complete the KEAM 2026 application process by following the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “KEAM 2026 Registration” link and register by entering basic personal details.
Step 3: Log in using the generated credentials and fill in the application form with academic and personal information.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature and required certificates, including Class 10 and nativity proof.
Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fee through the online payment gateway.
Step 6: Submit the application and download or print a copy for future reference.
Candidates are required to complete registration, upload all necessary documents and remit the application fee within the revised deadlines to ensure their applications are considered.
According to the official notification, KEAM 2026 admit cards will be available for download from April 1, 2026, through the official portal.
KEAM is held annually for admission to a range of professional programmes, including engineering, architecture, pharmacy and allied courses, offered by institutions across Kerala. The deadline extension is expected to benefit applicants who were unable to finish the registration process within the earlier cut-off.
