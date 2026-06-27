KEAM 2026: CEE releases rank list; Roshan Raju secures top rank under engineering category

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) examination. Students who have appeared for the exam can access and download their respective results by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in and logging in with their credentials. The results were announced by the Higher Education Minister Roji M. John at 1:30 pm during a press conference held at the Government Rest House in Kalamassery, Ernakulam.

A total of 1,48,146 candidates registered for the KEAM 2026 entrance exam. Of these, 1,08,409 candidates applied for the engineering stream and 39,737 for the pharmacy stream. The KEAM exam was held from April 17 to April 20, and the results for the same were announced on May 12, 2026.

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KEAM 2026: Toppers list

A total of 79,717 candidates have been included in the engineering rank list, and 26,943 candidates have been placed in the pharmacy rank list.

In the engineering category, Roshan Raju secured the first rank to emerge as the state topper, while Dhyan Tej secured the second rank. In the pharmacy category, Vinayak Narayanan topped the list by securing the first rank, and Jesse Justin was placed second.

KEAM 2026: Gender wise breakdown

Male candidates dominated the tier, claiming 93 out of the top 100 spots, leaving 7 spots for female candidates.

Category Female Candidates Male Candidates Transgender Candidates Total Appeared 47,824 48,923 0 96,747 Qualified 40,836 38,952 0 79,788 Ranked 33,405 32,033 0

KEAM 2026: District-wise

In terms of volume, Malappuram contributed the highest number of candidates to the final rank list with 7,903 students, closely followed by Thiruvananthapuram (7,489) and Ernakulam (7,232). However, when it came to high-percentile performers in the Top 1,000 ranks, the distribution shifted:

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Ernakulam: 133 candidates

Thiruvananthapuram: 123 candidates

Malappuram: 111 candidates

Thrissur: 94 candidates

Kozhikode: 93 candidates

KEAM 2026: HSE Kerala leads, CBSE follows closely

Candidates from the state board (HSE Kerala) dominated the overall rank list numbers, but CBSE (AISSCE) students gave fierce competition at the very top tier.

–The Top 100: Out of the first 100 ranks, 48 went to Kerala HSE students, while CBSE students secured an impressive 47 spots. CISCE (ISCE) students claimed 4 ranks, and 1 went to other boards.

–The Top 5,000: In the top 5,000 bracket, Kerala HSE leads with 2,721 candidates, followed by CBSE with 2,029 candidates, CISCE with 191 candidates, and 59 from other streams.

How to check the KEAM result 2026?

Follow these steps to check the KEAM result 2026:

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Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Under UG admission, click on the “KEAM 2026 – Candidate Portal” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: In the candidate dashboard, click on the KEAM Rank List 2026 PDF link

Step 5: Download and save for future use

Marking scheme

KEAM is a state-level entrance examination that is conducted to admit students into various professional degree courses across government and private colleges in the state of Kerala.

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CEE Kerala has stated that the engineering rank list is prepared with equal 50 per cent weightage to both the KEAM entrance exam and Class 12 marks. A normalisation process has been implemented to ensure fairness for candidates from different education boards, including CBSE, CISCE, and the Kerala State Board.

The engineering paper comprised 150 questions in total – 75 in mathematics, 45 in physics, and 30 in chemistry, to be completed within 180 minutes. The B.Pharm paper, on the other hand, consisted of 75 questions, with 45 in physics and 30 in chemistry, with a duration of 90 minutes. Each correct answer carried four marks, while one mark was deducted for every incorrect response. Unanswered questions carried no marks.

What’s next?

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will release separate notifications for the admission schedule and counselling process for each round of KEAM 2026 counselling on the official website. Candidates with queries can reach the helpline at 0471-2332120.

Last year, in the engineering stream, John Shinoj from Ernakulam secured the first rank in the, followed by Harikrishnan Baiju (Ernakulam), Akshay Biju (Kozhikode), and Akhil Sayan (Malappuram). For the B.Pharm, Anakha Anil from Alappuzha emerged as the topper. She was followed by Hrishikesh R Shenoy from Kottayam and Fathimathu Zahra.