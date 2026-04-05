KEAM 2026: CEE allows exam centre change for candidates in the Gulf

The CEE issued an announcement acknowledging the difficulties faced by candidates in commuting to their assigned centres due to the prevailing tensions. (Image: AI generated)

In a relief for students based in the Gulf region, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has granted candidates appearing for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 entrance examination a one-time opportunity to change their designated exam centres. The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted travel plans for several applicants, particularly those who had originally chosen the UAE (Sharjah) as their exam location.

The CEE issued an announcement acknowledging the difficulties faced by candidates in commuting to their assigned centres due to the prevailing tensions. The authorities have introduced a special centre-change facility to ensure that no eligible student is left unable to appear for the examination due to circumstances beyond their control.