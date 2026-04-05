KEAM 2026: CEE allows exam centre change for candidates in the Gulf

In a relief for students based in the Gulf region, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has granted candidates appearing for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 entrance examination a one-time opportunity to change their designated exam centres. The decision comes in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted travel plans for several applicants, particularly those who had originally chosen the UAE (Sharjah) as their exam location.
The CEE issued an announcement acknowledging the difficulties faced by candidates in commuting to their assigned centres due to the prevailing tensions. The authorities have introduced a special centre-change facility to ensure that no eligible student is left unable to appear for the examination due to circumstances beyond their control.
As a direct result of this KEAM revision process, the release of the KEAM 2026 admit card has been delayed. The hall ticket, initially expected on April 1, will be made available on April 8. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the official CEE website once released.
The CEE has outlined the categories of students who can avail themselves of this facility. Candidates who had originally opted for the UAE (Sharjah) centre and are currently present in Kerala can switch to a centre within the state.
Conversely, those who had selected a Kerala centre but are presently located in the Gulf region may opt for a centre there. Additionally, candidates with the UAE as their allotted centre can choose either Kuwait or Bahrain as an alternative exam location.
The authority has made it clear that the deadline for requesting a centre change is final and will not be extended under any circumstances. Students are urged to complete the process well within the given timeframe to avoid complications.
To update their exam centre, candidates must visit the official CEE website at cee.kerala.gov.in and click on the KEAM 2026 application link. After logging in with their application number and password, they should select the “Change Centre” option, choose their preferred new centre, and submit the request.
Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further updates regarding the admit card and any additional notifications related to the examination.