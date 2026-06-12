KEAM 2026 counselling delayed due to CBSE Class 12th OSM row: Minister

Following the announcement of the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2026 results on May 12, thousands of students are eagerly awaiting the counselling process to begin their academic session. During a press conference regarding the delay in processing counselling results, Kerala’s Higher Education Minister Roji stated that the results will be announced once the “uncertainty surrounding the CBSE Class 12 results is resolved.” Currently, the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has extended the deadline for students to upload their Class 12 mark lists on the official portal until June 14.

“We have extended the deadline till June 14 for CBSE students to upload their mark lists, following concerns raised by students and parents. We can announce the KEAM results only after the uncertainty regarding the CBSE Class 12 results is resolved,” he said.

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The minister added that the KEAM results could not be withheld indefinitely, as it would affect admissions to engineering colleges as well as arts and science institutions. “We are trying to streamline the admission process. KEAM results should not adversely affect admissions in other colleges. We are ready to publish the results. The only issue is that CBSE students have not been able to upload their mark lists,” he said. He added that any further delay could affect the academic calendar.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been at the centre of the row since the time they announced the results for Class 12 on May 13. Starting this year, CBSE introduced an On-Screen Marking Portal for the re-evaluation of the Class 12th answer scripts. After releasing the results, many students took to social media and posted that they were given incorrect marks, and some answers were not checked; answer scripts were blurred, among other concerns. This issue is also affecting those who qualified for JEE Advanced 2026.

As of now, the KEAM 2026 rank list will be published after June 14, when the extension ends. The rank list for admission to the Engineering course will be prepared by assigning equal weightage (50:50) to two components: (i) the normalised score obtained in the Engineering Entrance Examination, and (ii) the grades/marks secured in the final year qualifying examination in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry combined. This calculation will be carried out after applying the normalisation procedure.

Additionally, the minister also announced that APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University had recorded the highest pass percentage in its eight-year history in the 2026 BTech degree examinations.

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The overall pass percentage stood at 60.1 per cent, a significant improvement over previous years. The corresponding figures were 36.5 per cent in 2019, 46.5 per cent in 2020, 51.8 per cent in 2021, 50.47 per cent in 2022, 55 per cent in 2023, 53 per cent in 2024 and 51 per cent in 2025. The examinations concluded on May 16, and the results were published.

Meanwhile, Kerala Higher Education Minister has announced that they will also be providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to all girl students in colleges across the state during the current academic year. This was part of the election manifesto of the government.