KEAM 2026: CEE starts online submission process for plus two marks for rank list

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the online submission process for Plus Two marks required for the preparation of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 Engineering Rank List. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2026 can submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in the second year of the Plus Two or equivalent qualifying examination through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. For candidates who did not study Chemistry, marks obtained in Computer Science, Biotechnology, or Biology will be considered instead.

Applicants can access the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal using their application number and password and complete the process through the Mark Submission for Engineering section. The facility will remain available till June 7, 2026, 6 PM.