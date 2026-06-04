KEAM 2026: CEE starts online submission process for plus two marks for rank list

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has started the online submission process for Plus Two marks required for the preparation of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2026 Engineering Rank List. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering Entrance Examination 2026 can submit their marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in the second year of the Plus Two or equivalent qualifying examination through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. For candidates who did not study Chemistry, marks obtained in Computer Science, Biotechnology, or Biology will be considered instead.
Applicants can access the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal using their application number and password and complete the process through the Mark Submission for Engineering section. The facility will remain available till June 7, 2026, 6 PM.
Follow these steps to submit the marks:
Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Open the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal
Step 3: Log in using application number and password
Step 4: Click on the Mark Submission for Engineering section
Step 5: Enter marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics
Step 6: Verify details against the original mark sheet and click Submit Mark Data
Step 7: Save confirmation for future reference
The Kerala KEAM Engineering Rank List 2026 is determined by a 50:50 weightage of Plus Two marks and KEAM 2026 normalised scores. Candidates who do not submit their Class 12th marks will not receive a rank and will consequently be ineligible for admission.
According to the notification, marks data received directly from examination boards will be displayed automatically on the portal after candidates enter details such as board of examination, year of passing, and register number. Candidates must verify the displayed marks with their original mark sheets and confirm them by clicking the Submit Mark Data button.
Candidates who receive a rank will then be eligible to participate in the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP) for admission to engineering and other courses across government, aided, and private self-financing colleges in Kerala.